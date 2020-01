Britain's Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, visit the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TOBY MELVILLE/POOL

Britain's Harry, Duke of Sussex, hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Prince Harry has on Thursday put in his first public appearance since he announced last week that he and his wife Meghan would be leaving their positions as senior members of the UK royal family.

Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, hosted an event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, where he met young rugby players ahead of a draw for the Rugby League World Cup on Thursday. EFE-EPA