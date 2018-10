Britain's Prince Harry (C-L) and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (C-R), Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove (C) and Lady Cosgrove pose for a photograph with representatives of the participating countries of the Invictus Games during a welcome event at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (2-R), and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (2-l) watch a Bangarra Dance Theatre company rehearsal of Spirit 2018 with Bangarra's Chair Michael McDaniel (R) and Baangarra's Executive Director Philippe Magid at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is seen at a reception held by Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry (2-L), and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (L), walk to a photo opportunity with Australia's Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove during a welcome event at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO / POOL

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday attended a welcome ceremony for the upcoming Invictus Games at Admiralty House in Sydney.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were given a formal reception by Australia's Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, an epa-efe journalist reported, ahead of the Invictus Games welcome ceremony.