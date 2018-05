A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace on 21 May 2018 of the official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, in Winsor, Britain, 19 May 2018, after their royal wedding ceremony.

A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace on 21 May 2018 of the official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (C-L) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C-R) in the Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, in Winsor, Britain, 19 May 2018, posing with the page boys and flower girls (L-R): Back row: Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney. Front row: Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, and Florence van Cutsem.

A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace on May 21, 2018 of the official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (C-L) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C-R) in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, in Winsor, Britain, 19 May 2018, posing with (L-R): Back row: Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; Front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, and Remi Litt.

The newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday released three official photographs from their wedding day.

One photograph shows the married couple alongside Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip as well as Prince Charles, heir to the throne of the United Kingdom and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, plus Prince Harry's best man, his brother Prince William, the bride's mother Doria Ragland, bridesmaids and page boys.