A royal well-wisher stand outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, Britain, 07 May 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Magazines showing members of the British Royal Family are on display at a news agent announcing the birth of a son to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, Britain, 07 May 2019. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Media outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, Britain, 07 May 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

An official notice set up on an easel at the gates of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a son to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in London, Britain, 07 May 2019. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Prince Harry, Meghan yet to announce new baby's name

The United Kingdom's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not yet announced the name of their newborn son, but Alexander, James and Arthur are in the running as the bookmakers' favorites.

The royal couple spent Tuesday in private after the Duchess of Sussex, 37, gave birth to the couple's first child on Monday.