The casket containing the body of Prince Consort Henrik is moved from Fredenborg Palace to Amalienborg Palace, at Fredensborg Palace, in Fredensborg , Denmark, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/LISELOTTE SABROE

A hearse with the casket containing the body of Danish Prince Consort Henrik arrives to Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 February 2018. EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

The casket containing the body of Prince Consort Henrik is moved from Fredenborg Palace to Amalienborg Palace, at Fredensborg Palace, in Fredensborg , Denmark, 15 February 2018. EPA/BAX LINDHARDT

People lay flowers in tribute of late Danish Prince Consort Henrik in front of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 February 2018. Prince Henrik of Denmark has died in his sleep at Fredensborg Palace on the evening of 13 February 2018. EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

The body of Prince Henrik of Denmark was on Thursday moved to Amalienborg Palace, the royal family’s official residence, in central Copenhagen.

The prince, the husband of Queen Margrethe II, died Tuesday at the age of 83.