People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JOSHUA BRATT

A man lays flowers outside Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JOSHUA BRATT

Britain's Prince Charles, his father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and sons Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, Britain 03 June 2012. EFE-EPA FILE/JOHN STILLWELL UK AND IRELAND OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Four-year old local girl named Isla lays flowers outside Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JOSHUA BRATT

The United Kingdom's Prince William and Prince Harry on Monday paid tribute to their grandfather Prince Philip following his death at the age of 99 at the end of last week.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, praised the "service" rendered by Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, to Elizabeth II, his wife of over 70 years, as well as to the country and the Commonwealth.