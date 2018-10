Princess Eugenie (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank ride in a horse-drawn carriage after their royal wedding ceremony in Windsor, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Princess Eugenie (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Princess Eugenie of York, the British queen's granddaughter, on Friday tied the knot with her long-term partner in a grand ceremony celebrated at the emblematic Windsor castle that was attended by 850 guests, including most members of the United Kingdom's royal family.

The dean of Windsor's St George's Chapel, Rev. David Conner, officiated the ritual that wed the princess, 28, to tequila executive Jack Brooksbank, 32, whom she met during a skiing trip in 2010.