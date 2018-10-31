The Kings of Spain accompanied by their children Princess Leonor (L) and Infanta Sofia (R) stand beside the Spanish Prime Minister , Pedro Sanchez (1st R) and the president of the Parliament , Ana Pastor (2nd L,)and other personalities during an institutional act at the Cervantes Institute Madrid, Oct 31, 2018. Princess Leonor, who celebrates her 13th birthday, read article 1 of the Spanish Constitution on her first official act, on occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Constitution. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

The heir to Spain's throne on Wednesday uttered her first official words during a state event at Madrid's Cervantes Institute on the day of her 13th birthday in which she read out part of the Spanish constitution.

As part of the commemorative acts celebrating the 40th anniversary of the foundation of the 1978 Constitution, Princess Leonor, daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and first in line to the throne, addressed the personalities and authorities from the executive, legislative and judicial powers assembled at the institute.