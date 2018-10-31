The heir to Spain's throne on Wednesday uttered her first official words during a state event at Madrid's Cervantes Institute on the day of her 13th birthday in which she read out part of the Spanish constitution.
As part of the commemorative acts celebrating the 40th anniversary of the foundation of the 1978 Constitution, Princess Leonor, daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and first in line to the throne, addressed the personalities and authorities from the executive, legislative and judicial powers assembled at the institute.