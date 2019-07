Princess Mako of Japan on her trip to Bolivia this Friday, July 19, 2019, greets residents who are either Japanese or of Japanese descent at the Okinawa I colony, one of the largest Japanese settlements in the country. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Children greet Princess Mako of Japan on her trip to Bolivia this Friday, July 19, 2019, where she is visiting residents who are either Japanese or of Japanese descent at the Okinawa I colony, one of the largest Japanese settlements in the country. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Princess Mako of Japan honored this Friday the memory of her migrant compatriots who died in Bolivia at a monument in the Okinawa I colony, one of the largest Japanese settlements in the country.

Dressed in light green, Mako of Akishino arrived at the Bolivian Japanese Association of Okinawa, at some 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of the city of Santa Cruz, to place a floral tribute at the monument in memory of migrants from her country who passed away here.