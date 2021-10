Japanese Princess Mako visits the mausoleum of Emperor Showa in Hachioji, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, 12 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Princess Mako (R) and her boyfriend Kei Komuro attend a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 03 September 2017 (issued 01 October 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Princess Mako's fiance, Kei Komuro, paid a visit to her parents Monday after he arrived from the United States ahead of their marriage at the end of this month, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The couple met Monday morning for the first time in three years at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo.