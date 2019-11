Inmates from several Mexico City prisons celebrate the Day of the Dead on Oct. 31, 2019, with a pre-Hispanic dance in the Mexican capital, local prison authorities announced in a communique. EFE-EPA/STR

Inmates being held in four Mexico City prisons celebrated the Day of the Dead on Thursday with a pre-Hispanic dance, capital prison authorities reported.

"Persons deprived of their liberty in Mexico City celebrated the 'Day of the Dead' or Micailhuitl with a pre-Hispanic dance at the Southern Men's Preventive Prison," the Penal System Undersecretariat for Mexico City said in a bulletin.