Members of the National Campaign for Legal, Safe and Free Abortion, (l. to r.) Celeste Mac Dougall, Yamila Picasso, Marta Alanis, Laura Salome and Julia Martino, tell a press conference on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, that they asked the Argentine Senate not to distract from this week's scheduled debate on a bill to legalize abortion. EFE-EPA/Irene Valiente

The National Campaign for Legal, Safe and Free Abortion asked the Argentine Senate on Monday to delay the discussion on the legal situation of former President Cristina Fernandez so as not to distract from this week's scheduled debate on a bill to legalize abortion.

"The Senate has not been sufficiently friendly toward the voices and requests of women in general...the atmosphere has been very hostile," alliance representative Marta Alanis told a press conference at the seat of the upper house in Buenos Aires.