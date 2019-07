Children on July 22, 2019, take part in cultural, academic and sporting activities offered by the Peace School of Tepito, an initiative aimed at promoting a culture of peace in the crime-plagued Mexico City neighborhood of Tepito. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Children on July 22, 2019, take part in cultural, academic and sporting activities offered by the Peace School of Tepito, an initiative aimed at promoting a culture of peace in the crime-plagued Mexico City neighborhood of Tepito. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Children on July 22, 2019, take part in cultural, academic and sporting activities offered by the Peace School of Tepito, an initiative aimed at promoting a culture of peace in the crime-plagued Mexico City neighborhood of Tepito. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Children on July 22, 2019, take part in cultural, academic and sporting activities offered by the Peace School of Tepito, an initiative aimed at promoting a culture of peace in the crime-plagued Mexico City neighborhood of Tepito. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

An initiative being carried out at one of the Mexican capital's most crime-ridden neighborhoods aims to alter the destiny of its youngest residents through a range of cultural activities.

"Education for peace is our main focus. Through the arts, we promote values tending toward a life without violence, while also fomenting respect, solidarity and communication," Poncho Hernandez, one of the driving forces behind the Peace School of Tepito initiative, told EFE on Thursday.