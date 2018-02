Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir (L) and then Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski (R) during the presentation of the Polish Foreign Ministry Prize 'Pro Dignitate Humana' ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 29, 2014. EPA/FILE/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

The prominent lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir, a former chair of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and winner of the "Alternative Nobel Prize," died of a heart attack on Sunday in the city of Lahore, her family said.

Jahangir, 66, was hospitalized after having a cardiac arrest, but doctors were unable to revive her, according to a statement from her daughter, Munizae Jahangir.