A view on Dec. 6, 2018, of the exterior of the 1953 Beechcraft plane that looms over the Aurora scrapyard in the working-class La Teja neighborhood in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

A painstakingly reassembled 1953 Beechcraft twin-engine plane looms above a junkyard in the Montevideo neighborhood of La Teja, where it has been an attraction for adults, children and foreign tourists alike for more than 35 years.

Juan Carlos Ibarra, owner of the Aurora yard, told EFE that the aircraft was acquired by his late father, Ruben, in 1984 when the navy auctioned off the Beechcraft, which had been used for search and rescue operations and was being cannibalized.