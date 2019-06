The pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, Geoffrey Lentz, is seen in a photo taken on May 29, 2019 in Port St. Joe, Florida, (United States). EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

A May 29, 2019, photo of a building in Mexico Beach, Florida, that was damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018. EPA-EFE/CristObal Herrera

Shelley Summers poses on May 29, 2019, in Youngstown, Florida, outside a tent community set up outside her property for victims of Hurricane Michael. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

The pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, Florida, holds a sign at that place of worship on May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

A May 29, 2019, photo of the damage caused eight months earlier by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Sam and Shelley Summers talk on May 29, 2019, outside one the tents set up in the background of their property in Youngstown, Florida, for victims of Hurricane Michael, which battered the Florida Panhandle in October 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cristóbal Herrera

Eight months after Hurricane Michael battered the Florida Panhandle, Shelly and Sam Summers' backyard is providing a space for 26 people who lost everything.

The couple has welcomed those displaced individuals to their property in Youngstown, located 27 kilometers (17 miles) northeast of Panama City Beach, one of the hardest-hit towns in Florida's Bay County.