File photograph showing Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori arriving at the National Criminal Chamber accompanied by her husband, Mark Vito, in Lima, Peru, Oct 25, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Ernesto Arias

Jose Domingo Perez, the young prosecutor investigating opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, has become a superstar in the fight against corruption.

The 42-year-old Arequipa native made a splash for his role in the money laundering case accusing the daughter of disgraced former President Alberto Fujimori of accepting as much as $1.2 million from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for her 2011 presidential campaign.