Thousands attend a demonstration of several thousands called on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Madrid, Spain, 25 November 2018. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

Participants hold placards during a demonstration of several thousands called on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Madrid, Spain, 25 November 2018. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

Protesters hold a banner reading: 'Not one more. We want ourselves free' during a demonstration called on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Madrid, Spain, 25 November 2018. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

A group performs during a demonstration called on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Madrid, Spain, 25 November 2018. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Spanish capital Madrid on Sunday calling for an end to violence against women.

The action took place on the "International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women" under the slogan "Not one less, we want to be free," while similar protests unfolded in other towns and cities across Spain for the same cause.