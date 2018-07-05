Scores of animal rights activists gathered in Pamplona Thursday to express their opposition to bullfighting on the eve of the start of the week-long Sanfermines running of the bulls festivities in the northern Spanish city.
Protesters from animal rights groups AnimaNaturalis and PETA wore black outfits and red handkerchiefs _ synonymous with the festival as runners wear them tied around their necks _ while some wore bull heads fashioned from cardboard during the action in front of the town hall in what has become an annual tradition.