An animal rights defender holds a banner reading in Arabic 'Stop the bloody bullfighting' as several activists of PETA and AnimaNaturalis groups hold banners reading 'Stop bullfighting' as they protest outside the City Hall in Pamplona, northern Spain, 05 July 2018 on the eve of the beginning of Sanfermines festival. EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ

Scores of animal rights activists gathered in Pamplona Thursday to express their opposition to bullfighting on the eve of the start of the week-long Sanfermines running of the bulls festivities in the northern Spanish city.

Protesters from animal rights groups AnimaNaturalis and PETA wore black outfits and red handkerchiefs _ synonymous with the festival as runners wear them tied around their necks _ while some wore bull heads fashioned from cardboard during the action in front of the town hall in what has become an annual tradition.