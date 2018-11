People gather in front of the Paris Opera prior to a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women, in Paris, France, 24 November 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Women hold placards with feminists' slogans during a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women, in Paris, France, 24 November 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A woman holds a placard displaying a female's underwear reading: 'This is not my consent' during a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women, in Paris, France, 24 November 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Protesters took to the streets of capital Paris and other cities across France on Saturday for marches denouncing violence against women.

The marches were taking place as part of the "#NousToutes" (All of Us) movement, which formed on the heels of the "MeToo" movement against sexual assault and abuse.