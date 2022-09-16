A man holds up a sign reading "No More Corruption" during a protest in San Salvador on 15 September 2022 against the policies of right-wing President Nayib Bukele. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Hundreds of people were on the streets of this capital Thursday as El Salvador celebrated the 201st anniversary of independence from Spain, but while some lined the route of the official parade, others came out to protest against right-wing President Nayib Bukele.

The fifth anti-Bukele march in San Salvador in just over a year comes in the sixth month of a state of emergency enacted with the stated aim of battling gangs that has seen 52,500 arrests, according to the latest figures from the government.