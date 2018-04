A Filipino mother (R) watches as health workers (2-L) conduct a circumcision procedure on her nine-year-old son (C) during a free health service program in Cavite City, Cavite Province, Philippines, Apr. 5, 2018 (issued Apr. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Hundreds of boys in the Philippines were on Friday recovering from what most young people wouldn't consider a regular part of summer vacation: circumcision.

Called "tuli" in Tagalog, the circumcision procedures were carried out on more than 370 boys aged 9-15 years in Cavite province south of Manila on Wednesday and Thursday, an epa journalist reported.