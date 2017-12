Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr. waves to fans during the Fome de Bola charity match at Jaime Cintra Stadium in Jundiai, Brazil, on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar, who is on vacation until early January, is partying on the upscale Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, where he bumped into ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.

The soccer star, who is on the island to ring in 2018, went to a big party on Friday night that drew a number of celebrities, including the 22-year-old Marquezine, the star of several soap operas.