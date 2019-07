Performers of Giacomo Puccini's famous unfinished work 'Turandot' take the stage for the final rehearsal of the opera which premiered at the Bunka Kaikan Theater in Tokyo, Japan, on July 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Nora Olivé

The dizzying set for Giacomo Puccini's famous unfinished work 'Turandot' designed by Alfons Flores, during the final rehearsal of the opera which premiered at the Bunka Kaikan Theater in Tokyo, Japan, on July 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Nora Olivé

A new rendition of "Turandot," the unfinished opera classic by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, premiered on Friday in Japan's capital with an appropriately tragic ending.

Puccini (1858-1924) died before completing his final opus, though his compatriot Franco Alfano furnished it with his own conclusion two years after the death of the renowned author of all-time greats "La bohème," "Tosca" and "Madame Butterfly."