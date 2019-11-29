A photo dated 18 November 2019 of prison inmate Angel Polaco (right), a player for Puerto Rican semi-pro team Cocoteros de Loiza, during a game against Mulos de Juncos at Rafael G. Amalbert Coliseum in Juncos, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

A photo dated 18 November 2019, of Gary Williams Rivas (left), the head coach of a semi-pro basketball team in Puerto Rico, Cocoteros de Loiza, standing alongside one of his players, prison inmate Angel Polaco, prior to a game against Mulos de Juncos at Rafael G. Amalbert Coliseum in Juncos, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Four Puerto Rican inmates whose basketball dreams were interrupted when they got in trouble with the law are now being given a fresh chance to pursue the sport thanks to an initiative of the recently launched Liga de Baloncesto Puertorriqueña (Puerto Rican Basketball League, or LBP).

For the second year running, a joint program of the Puerto Rico Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the LBP, a second-tier league founded in 2018, is allowing a handful of prisoners to take part in that competition.