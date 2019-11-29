Four Puerto Rican inmates whose basketball dreams were interrupted when they got in trouble with the law are now being given a fresh chance to pursue the sport thanks to an initiative of the recently launched Liga de Baloncesto Puertorriqueña (Puerto Rican Basketball League, or LBP).
For the second year running, a joint program of the Puerto Rico Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the LBP, a second-tier league founded in 2018, is allowing a handful of prisoners to take part in that competition.