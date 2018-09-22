A July 25, 2017, photo provided by Amigos Reserva Arrecifes Cordillera that shows the islet of Palominito, located near the coastal city of Fajardo, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Amigos Reserva Arrecifes Cordillera

A combo of photos provided by Amigos Reserva Arrecifes Cordillera that shows before (25/07/2017) and after (10/10/2017) images of the islet of Palominito, located near the coastal city of Fajardo, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Amigos Reserva Arrecifes Cordillera

Puerto Rico could lose its emblematic Palominito islet, a popular tourist spot off the east coast of the main island, due to beach erosion triggered by climate change and higher sea levels.

Ricardo Colon, an official with Puerto Rico's Natural and Environmental Resources Department, told EFE that the islet, famed for having served as a shooting spot for Hollywood productions such as the 2011 film "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," is losing sand and surface area year after year and that that trend appears to be irreversible.