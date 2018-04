Photograph provided on Apr. 22, 2018 showing former Puerto Rican basketball player Jaime Frontera, who participated in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Former Puerto Rican basketball player Jaime Frontera on Sunday recalled his experience as the island's flag-bearer during the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico.

The "Marvelous Blondie" - as legendary sports commentator Manuel Rivera Morales dubbed him - told EFE in an interview that he was picked by the Puerto Rican Olympic Committee to carry the island's flag on October 11 of that year, just one night prior to the actual opening event.