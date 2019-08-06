Shot of actress Damayanti Quintanar as Yolanda Zaldivar, the woman who in 1995 murdered famed Tex-Mex singer Selena, from the movie "Selena's Secret," based on the like-named book by Maria Celeste Arraras and which premieres in the US this Aug. 24. EFE-EPA/Telemundo

Shot of actress Maya Zapata as the famed Tex-Mex singer Selena from the new movie "Selena's Secret," based on the like-named book by Maria Celeste Arraras and which premieres in the US this Aug. 24. EFE-EPA/Telemundo

Puerto Rican journalist and television host Maria Celeste Arraras, author of the book on which the new TV series is based about the murder of singer Selena Quintanilla, said her story is faithful to the truth and doesn't take sides for or against anyone.

The family of the "Queen of Tex-Mex Music" and the woman who killed her, Yolanda Saldivar, have each criticized both the book "Selena's Secret" and the like-named TV series in 13 episodes that Telemundo launches in the United States this Aug. 24 after its airing in Latin America.