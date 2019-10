(L-R) Miss Earth-Fire Alisa Manenok of Belarus, Miss Earth 2019 Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico, Miss Earth-Air Emanii Davis of the USA and Miss Earth-Water Klara Vavruskova of Czech Republic pose for a group photo during the coronation night at a hotel south of Manila, Philippines, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Nellys Pimentel (R) of Puerto Rico is crowned Miss Earth 2019 by Miss Earth 2018 winner Phuong Khanh Nguyen (L) of Vietnam during the coronation night at a hotel south of Manila, Philippines, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Puerto Rico's Nellys Pimentel was on Saturday crowned Miss Earth 2019 during the annual gala in the capital of the Philippines, Manila.

She fended off close competition from Belorussian Anlisa Manenok, Czech Klara Vavruskova and American Emanii Davis, who took the respective crowns in the runner-up categories. EFE-EPA