Photograph taken on Dec. 10, 2018. It shows the mural of Dominican artist Angurria, who painted a building in Calle Cerra, San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

Photograph taken on Dec. 10, 2018. It shows the roller coaster build by Puerto Rican artist Mark Rivera and which was titled "We're Fine". San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

Photograph taken on Dec. 10, 2018. Puerto Rican artist Luis Alejandro Rodríguez poses in front of his mural in Calle Cerra, San Juan, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Muñiz

The seventh edition of the Santurce Es Ley Art, Music & Culture Festival opened Friday in Puerto Rico's capital.

Founded and run by Alexis Bousquet, who owns a gallery in San Juan's Santurce district, this year's festival includes works by Luis Alejandro Rodriguez, David Zayas, The Stencil Network, Ana Marietta, Andres Cortes, Sergio Vazquez, Angurria, Danae Brissonnet, Adele Renault and David "Mr. June" Junelouf, among other artists.