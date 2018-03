A sign reads "We are human, we don't have power since Irma" in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Terence "Tito" G., co-founder of the Love in Motion Organization works in the sealing of a house's roof in La Perla settelment, San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

A citizen helps an employee of the Florida Power & Light (FPL) as he repairs the power line in Dorado, northern coast of Puerto Rico, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Half a year after Hurricane Maria, life is still hard for many people in Puerto Rico, particularly in the interior and chiefly for the lack of electricity.

Clearly seen by inhabitants of what was known as the Enchanted Isle, and which many now call the Disenchanted Isle, is the before and after of the storm.