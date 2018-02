A reporter attempts an interview with Punxsutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog during the Groundhog Day celebration at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Groundhog Club co-handler John Grifiths (R) holds Punsxutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog as groundhog club vice president Jeff Lundy (L) reads his prediction during the Groundhog Day celebration at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Groundhog Club co-handler John Grifiths holds Punsxutawney Phil the weather prognosticating groundhog during the Groundhog Day celebration at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Punxsutawney Phil has some bad news for those in the northern United States hoping for early relief from the frigid weather.

The famed groundhog emerged Friday from his temporary home on Gobbler's Knob in this town just outside of Pittsburgh and saw his shadow, or at least that was the interpretation of Jeff Lundy, vice president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.