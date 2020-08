An undated handout photo from owner Silvio Bruinsma shows Mittens, a 10-year-old Turkish Angora cat who is in the running for New Zealander of the Year. EFE/HANDOUT/SILVIO BRUINSMA

An undated handout photo from owner Silvio Bruinsma shows Mittens, a 10-year-old Turkish Angora cat who is in the running for New Zealander of the Year. EFE/HANDOUT/SILVIO BRUINSMA

An undated handout photo from owner Silvio Bruinsma shows Mittens, a 10-year-old Turkish Angora cat who is in the running for New Zealander of the Year.EFE/HANDOUT/SILVIO BRUINSMA

Wellington’s celebrity cat Mittens, who wanders the capital inviting himself into homes and workplaces, has been nominated alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and others for the 2021 New Zealander of the Year award.

Nominations close at the end of the month, but Mittens appears on the list of those up for one of the country's most prestigious prizes, the organizers confirmed to EFE Friday. EFE-EPA