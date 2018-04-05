Memories are evoked not only by imagery and experiences but also smells and one café in the Austrian capital Vienna seeks to capitalize on this side of human nature by selling capsules of abstract odors the customers can use to create a mental link to a moment they never want to forget, as reported by EFE Thursday.

Florian Kaps, the artist behind this aromatic project Supersense, has a collection of 56 so-called abstract smells sold in ampules designed to be carried around by a purchaser in amulets until they come upon a meaningful moment in their life.