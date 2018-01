(FILE) French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a bilateral meeting on the second day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Jul. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

(FILE) A man places a candle beside the portrait of late Chinese dissident and Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a memorial for Liu held by Taiwan human rights and religious groups at a church in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

(FILE) French President Emmanuel Macron (C) flanked by Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (R) attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) on the second day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Jul. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

Human Rights Watch Monday called on the president of France to fulfill his promise and, as part of his official visit to China, to urge Beijing to improve its human rights situation.

Emmanuel Macron Monday began his first official trip to China during which he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and is expected to sign various bilateral agreements.