Russian band Pussy Riot performs on stage during the second day of the Rock al Parque Festival 2018 at the Simon Bolivar Metropolitan Park in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Feminism and criticism of the governments of Russia and the United States by the Russian band Pussy Riot, captivated the Bogotan public Sunday during the closing performance of the second day at the 24th Rock al Parque festival.

The group, led by Nadezhda Tolokonnikova took to the Eco stage at the Simon Bolivar Park in the Colombian capital, preceded by nearly 20 critical messages on several topics.