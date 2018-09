Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) pays his respect at the coffin during a funeral ceremony of the Soviet and Russian singer Iosif Kobzon at Tchaikovsky concert hall in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) lays flowers at the coffin during a funeral ceremony of the Soviet and Russian singer Iosif Kobzon at Tchaikovsky concert hall in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), with widow Nelli Kobzon (R), Maxim Kobzon (L) and their friend, first female cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova (2-L) Iosif Kobzon's son Maxim Kobzon (L) and their friend, first female cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova (2-L) during a funeral ceremony of the Soviet and Russian singer Iosif Kobzon at Tchaikovsky concert hall in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The president of Russia on Sunday attended the funeral for Iosif Kobzon, aged 80, a renowned singer-turned-politician who was an ardent supporter of the Russian leader.

Vladimir Putin paid his respects to the musician, known as the former Soviet Union's version of United States' crooner Frank Sinatra, at the Tchaikovsky concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow.