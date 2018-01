Vladimir Putin attends an Epiphany service during the celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday at the Nilov Monastery on Stolobny Island, Russia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

In the early hours of Friday morning, the President of Russia submerged himself into the gelid waters of a frozen lake to mark the Epiphany, when the Orthodox Church carries out the Great Sanctification of the Water.

Vladimir Putin, like many Orthodox Christians across the globe, bathed in the waters of a local lake in a ceremony that in Russia dates back to the 16th century.