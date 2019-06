Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019, the day he responded to complaints by British singer Elton John about the problems that the LGBT community suffers in Russia. EFE-EPA/Alexander Zemlianichenko

British singer Elton John is seen onstage on June 29, 2019, the week he slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for denying in an interview with the UK's Financial Times the problems that the LGBT community suffers in his country. EFE-EPA/Valentin Flauraud

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this Saturday that British singer Elton John is mistaken about the rights of LGBTs in Russia, after the artist slammed the Russian leader for denying the problems of that community in his country.

"I have a lot of respect for him, he is a genius musician, we all enjoy his music, but I think he is mistaken," Putin told a press conference after the G20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.