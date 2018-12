Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to shoot the puck during a Night Hockey League charity match on Moscow's Red Square on Saturday, Dec. 29. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin laced up his skates here Saturday for what has become a traditional year-end ice hockey match on Moscow's Red Square.

Joining the president on the ice for the 2019 edition of the annual Night League friendly for charity were officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and retired Russian hockey legends such as Pavel Bure and Slava Fetisov.