View of a damaged house in Oaxaca following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the central part of the country on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. EFE/EPA/Quadratin

Patients are evacuated from hospitals in Oaxaca following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the central part of the country on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. EFE/EPA/Quadratin

Frightened shoppers vacate a shopping mall following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the central part of the country on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. EFE/EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican authorities confirmed Saturday that the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the central part of the country on Friday left 2 people with slight injuries, 50 homes damaged and some 1 million people without electricity.

The earthquake that struck at 5:39 pm was followed by a total of 517 aftershocks that went on until 9:30 am Saturday morning, the most powerful being one of 5.9 magnitude, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported.