Mexico City residents await the all-clear after evacuating buildings in response to sirens triggered by a magnitude-5.0 earthquake on the county's Pacific coast shortly after midday on Monday, Dec. 25. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico City residents await the all-clear after evacuating buildings in response to sirens triggered by a magnitude-5.0 earthquake on the county's Pacific coast shortly after midday on Monday, Dec. 25. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Authorities said they had no reports of casualties or damage Monday after a magnitude-5 earthquake struck Mexico's Pacific coast, but with the memory of the quake that battered this capital three months ago fresh in everyone's mind, people here poured out of buildings when they heard the sirens.

The quake occurred at 2:23 pm (20:23 GMT) and its epicenter was located 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) east of the resort city of Acapulco, Mexico's National Seismological Service said.