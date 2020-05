Neighbors listen to musicians Adam Chester and Kim Bullard performing during Chester's weekly neighborhood concert called 'Quaranchella' amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Sherman Oaks, North-West of Los Angeles, California, 16 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

While the United States coronavirus epidemic meant that Coachella, one of the most important music festivals in the world, was postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands, a Los Angeles neighborhood now has a more modest musical event to help them cope with confinement: "Quaranchella.”

This is what musician Adam Chester has called the weekly concerts he has been performing in Sherman Oaks, a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley. EFE-EPA