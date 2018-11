Archive image shows (Front) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh (R) and Prince Charles (L), (Back L- R) Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, at Clarence House on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH the Prince of Wales and HRH the Duchess of Cornwall marking the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary (60 years) of The Queen and The Duke in London, England, Nov 18, 2007 EFE-EPA (FILE) /TIM GRAHAM / POOL

File image shows the initials of E and P for Elizabeth and Philip pictured here on a replica banner that was placed along the Mall during the Queen's wedding to Prince Philip, at an exhibiton that recreates the 1947 wedding day, in London, Britain, July 27, 2007. The exhibit opens at Buckingham Palace July 28, marking the royal couple's 60th anniversary. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

File image shows Britain's Elizabeth II, The Queen arriving to the Royal Air Force Club during a Royal visit marking its centenary year in London, Britain, Oct 17 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Archive image shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaving after the royal wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, Oct 12, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Tuesday, marking the longest marriage of any british sovereign.

Last year, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their platinum anniversary with a black tie Royal banquet at Windsor Castle, the tolling of bells at Westminster Abbey and a Royal Mail stamp collection, but this year's celebration will be a lot more subdued and private.