Spanish Queen Letizia (L) chats with a young girl as she attends the opening of a new project of water distribution in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Queen Letizia opened her agenda of activities Monday in the Dominican Republic with a visit to a project to improve the supply of potable water to rural communities, so that locals can drink it and know it's healthy.

The queen was able to see in detail how the humanitarian program was working in the Nueva Esperanza community in Monte Plata province, some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Santo Domingo.