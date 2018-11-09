Queen Silvia of Sweden (c.), who presides over the World Childhood Foundation, speaks with reporters on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, and praises the important role of Brazil in protecting children and said she feels very proud to be of Brazilian descent. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Queen Silvia of Sweden, who presides over the World Childhood Foundation, on Friday noted the important role of Brazil in protecting children in a way that even has international influence, and said she feels very proud to be of Brazilian descent.

This Friday the monarch visited Sao Paulo, a city where she lived for 10 years, in order to renew an accord between the organization she founded and the Sao Paulo Court of Justice, which establishes a system for shielding minors who have suffered sexual abuse during the respective hearings and trials of their attackers.