Queen Silvia of Sweden, who presides over the World Childhood Foundation, on Friday noted the important role of Brazil in protecting children in a way that even has international influence, and said she feels very proud to be of Brazilian descent.
This Friday the monarch visited Sao Paulo, a city where she lived for 10 years, in order to renew an accord between the organization she founded and the Sao Paulo Court of Justice, which establishes a system for shielding minors who have suffered sexual abuse during the respective hearings and trials of their attackers.