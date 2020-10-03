Saltanat Serukebaeva (L), who acts 15-year-old Tomiris,; Liya Fomina (C, front), who acts 10-year-old Tomiris, Almira Tursyn (C), who acts Queen Tomiris and director Akhan Sataev (R), in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhtan, on 25 September 2020. EFE/BAUBEK KONYROV

The legendary nomadic queen Tomiris, an historical Central Asian figure from the 6th and 5th centuries BC, has conquered the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin her conquest of Europe in the form of a film by Kazakh director Akhan Satayev.