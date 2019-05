(L-R) US actor Brad Pitt, US actor Leonardo DiCaprio, US director Quentin Tarantino and Australian actress Margot Robbie attend the press conference for 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN PHILLIPS / POOL

US actors Leonardo DiCaprio (C) and Brad Pitt (L) with US director Quentin Tarantino attend the press conference for 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN PHILLIPS POOL

US director Quentin Tarantino poses during the photocall for 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Quentin Tarantino said Wednesday that he is obsessed with the story of American cult leader Charles Manson at the premiere of his latest movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at Cannes Film Festival.

The director described the fascination that Manson, whose followers committed nine murders in 1969, inspired as "incomprehensible."