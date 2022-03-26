The project coordinator of the England-based non-governmental organization Plan Internacional in Tapachula, Mexico, Karla Gonzalez, is interviewed by Efe on 17 March 2022 in that southeastern city near the Pacific Ocean and the border with Guatemala. EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

Migrant girls from the Latin American and Caribbean region, especially those who travel unaccompanied, are at heightened risk of rape, sexual abuse and human trafficking in their bid to reach the United States, a tragic reality that various non-governmental organizations are trying to combat.

"My country is full of gangs, and they're dangerous because they go around killing (people). And even a boy tried to hit us," Maria, an 11-year-old Salvadoran girl who uses that fictitious name for her safety and is receiving assistance from a Surrey, England-based NGO known as Plan International, told Efe on Friday.