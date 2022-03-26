Migrant girls from the Latin American and Caribbean region, especially those who travel unaccompanied, are at heightened risk of rape, sexual abuse and human trafficking in their bid to reach the United States, a tragic reality that various non-governmental organizations are trying to combat.
"My country is full of gangs, and they're dangerous because they go around killing (people). And even a boy tried to hit us," Maria, an 11-year-old Salvadoran girl who uses that fictitious name for her safety and is receiving assistance from a Surrey, England-based NGO known as Plan International, told Efe on Friday.