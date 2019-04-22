Photograph taken on April 15, 2019, that shows the machinery room inside the former Frigorifico Anglo site, a Uruguayan historic heritage monumet, one of the most popular sections of the Museum of the Industrial Revolution, located inside the monument in Fray Bentos, a city in western Uruguay. EPA-EFE / Sarah Yañez-Richards

Although the machinery at the former Frigorifico Anglo site, a Uruguayan historic heritage monument, have not functioned for decades and are full of rust, visitors can still engage in "industrial archaeology" at the old cold-storage plant and discover how "the great kitchen of the world" worked.

One of the most popular sections of the Museum of the Industrial Revolution - located inside the monument in Fray Bentos, a city in western Uruguay - is the Hall of Machinery, a gallery visited by scores of schoolchildren each year.